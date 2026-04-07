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Jordan’s Investment Ministry has briefed potential investors on details of its first elevated speedway overpassing its capital Amman.
The Ministry said it presented technical and financial details of the project at a meeting with private sector investors in Amman on Monday.
The 16-kilometre 'Amman Toll Bridge' will stretch between the capital’s northern and southern edges and will be operated on a toll basis.
The Ministry did not mention project costs but said it would be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model that includes design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance.
“This project provides increased traffic capacity, contributes to improving quality of life, and represents a promising investment opportunity within the framework of PPP projects in the infrastructure sector,” the ministry said.
(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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