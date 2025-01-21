Work on completing the road link between Iraq’s Faw Port and a submerged tunnel will be completed by February.

The road is 51 km long and will be completed 100 percent by next month, Iraq News Agency reported, quoting Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of state-run General Company for Ports.

He said work on the other sections of the connecting road is proceeding at a good pace, with completion rates reaching more than 98 percent on Bridge No.1 and Bridge No.2, which are part of the road project.

Work on the underwater tunnel will start soon, Al-Fartousi said.

In November 2024, the General Company for Ports announced the handover for five berths at the Grand Faw Port in Basra.

Nasser Al-Asadi, Transport Affairs Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister confirmed in the same month that negotiations were continuing with UAE’s AD Ports Group to take on the management and operation of the Grand Faw Port.

