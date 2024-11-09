Iraq’s Grand Faw Port is set to enhance its infrastructure with a tanker berth capable of receiving oil and gas tankers, an integrated petrochemical city, a desalination plant, and a railway station connecting the port to the Development Road, the Transport Affairs Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister told local media.

Zawya Projects had previously reported that the handover process for five berths at the Grand Faw Port has begun.

Nasser Al-Asadi said the tanker berth is currently in the design phase, noting that the road connecting the the Grand Faw Port to the Development Road will be completed within the next two months, while the 2.5km underwater tunnel connecting it to the Umm Qasr Port will be completed by April 2025.

He also confirmed negotiations are continuing with AD Ports Group to take on the management and operation of the Grand Faw Port.

