China issued guidelines for the development of the Shanghai international financial centre on Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The country will facilitate cross-border trade and investment and push for more international financial organisations to set up in Shanghai, the Central Financial Commission said in the guidelines.

China will also improve monitoring and alerting of cross-border capital flows, and take steps to prevent and defuse cross-border financial risks, according to the guidelines.

