The construction of the Al-Kut Ring Road, which connects Baghdad Governorate with the southern and central governorates and is a crucial passage for trucks loaded with goods from Basra ports and border crossings, is set to be completed by the end of this year.

Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, told Zawya Projects that the 20-kilometre-long road has reached an 84 percent, adding that the strategic project will help boost trade and reduce traffic accidents in the governorate.

The project includes three bridges: The Kut entrance bridge, and the Kut-Badra intersection bridge of 65 metres length each, and the Kut-Amarah entrance bridge with a length of 90 metres.

Al-Hindawi said a follow-up team from the Ministry detected problems hindering the project's progress. These include the presence of power transmission cables, the Kut-Baghdad check point, and the use of the road by vehicles transporting construction materials.

In response, the Ministry of Planning has called on the concerned authorities to expedite the removal of these obstacles to complete the project as quickly as possible, he said.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)