Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani laid the foundation stone for Al-Ghazlany Residential City, located in Nineveh province, on Monday, designating it as an investment opportunity, according to an Arabic language report by Shafaq News Agency.

The construction works for the project have commenced, and involves converting the former military camp into a residential zone, the report said.

Ghazlany Camp, once the largest camp for the Iraqi army in Mosul, served as a base for ISIS during its occupation of the city in 2014.

Previous reports by the Iraqi News Agency said the new City is slated to contain more than 76,000 housing units.

In a separate development, Al-Sudani inaugurated the 138-bed Rabia General Hospital in Rabia district, Nineveh province. The hospital underwent extensive reconstruction following damage incurred during ISIS war, with costs reaching approximately 23 billion Iraqi dinars ($18 million).

