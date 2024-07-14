DUBAI, 13th July, 2024 (WAM) -- Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2 witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Asan-UAE Gastroenterology Hospital, the emirate’s first integrated hospital specialised in gastroenterology.

This significant milestone in the advancement of Dubai's healthcare landscape marks the first international venture of Asan Medical Centre (AMC), South Korea’s largest hospital. The new hospital is being developed by AMC in partnership with Scope Investment, a UAE-based investment group.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at DHCC Phase 2, was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Moon Byung Jun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai; Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA); Dr. Soo-Sung Park, Chief Financial Officer and Paediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at Asan Medical Centre; Najib Fayyad, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Investment; Dr. Saeed Al Dayeh, General Manager, Health Care Sector at Scope Investment, and other senior officials from DHA, DHCA and Scope Investment.

Scheduled for completion by 2026, the Asan-UAE Gastroenterology Hospital will significantly increase the UAE’s capacity in critical areas such as digestive health, gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplantation management, and lifestyle diseases. By providing advanced healthcare services and education in gastroenterology, the new hospital will contribute to bolstering Dubai’s specialised medical offerings. The hospital will also expand the range of services within the DHCC ecosystem, further solidifying its position as an enabling healthcare and wellness destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi highlighted that the tremendous developments witnessed by Dubai’s health sector, combined with its distinctive investment climate that has fostered growth in this vital sector, and the increasing demand for high-quality health services, have transformed the emirate into a major healthcare destination and an important location for the headquarters of major international hospitals and medical centres.

He added that Dubai’s ability to continuously upgrade its healthcare infrastructure, attract top-tier medical professionals, and foster a culture of excellence in patient care, has also contributed to this transformation.

Moon Byung Jun said: "Asan Medical Centre is a leading hospital in Korea, and we congratulate them on the establishment of their first gastroenterology hospital outside of Korea in Dubai through the collaboration with Scope Investment and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority. We look forward to providing the best healthcare services to patients not only in the UAE but the whole GCC region and around the world through this hospital."

Issam Galadari said, “Asan – UAE Gastroenterology Hospital represents an important milestone in the ongoing development of DHCC Phase 2, underscoring our drive to enable specialised healthcare by attracting globally renowned institutions and expertise. This partnership contributes significantly to our efforts to build our ecosystem to cater to the evolving demands of the UAE’s health sector. It is a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality specialised healthcare services through strategic local and international partnerships, in line with Dubai’s objective of attracting key investments across various sectors.”

Spanning 21,150 square metres, the hospital will encompass two basement levels and seven floors, offering 65 beds, including royal and VIP rooms, four operating theatres, and comprehensive gastroenterology care for adults and children. Specialities will include endoscopy, bariatrics, treatment for gastrointestinal oncology, management of liver transplantation and gastrointestinal health check-up. Additional support facilities will include rehabilitation services for related diseases, outpatient clinics, ICU and one-day care unit.

Moreover, AMC aims to enhance local healthcare standards by serving as an educational hub in the Middle East. This includes educating local medical professionals and integrating expertise from South Korea by bringing a medical team to join the Asan-UAE Gastroenterology Hospital.

Dr. Soo-Sung Park said: “We are dedicated to delivering a comprehensive range of gastrointestinal services at Asan-UAE Gastroenterology Hospital, prioritising safety and efficiency. We emphasise minimally invasive procedures and preventive care, supported by a multidisciplinary approach to enhancing patient outcomes and promoting overall digestive health. Our commitment extends to maintaining rigorous safety standards and utilising state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care in managing their digestive health.”

Najib Fayyad said: “Asan-UAE Gastroenterology Hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing comprehensive and advanced gastroenterological care. This investment complemented by the support of DHA and DHCC underscores our commitment to improving the quality of life of the community by providing superior medical services and innovative healthcare solutions. The new hospital will not only elevate healthcare standards but also contribute to the economic and social wellbeing of the region.”