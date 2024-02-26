The Iraqi government's ambitious plan for new residential cities has the potential to lay the groundwork for the emergence of a resilient domestic construction materials industry, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Speaking at a construction industry workshop on Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani said the country has abundant supply of raw materials as well as high demand for construction materials, adding that the government's plans for new residential cities present a ‘pivotal opportunity’ for the private sector to supply necessary construction materials.

Al-Sudani referenced Al-Jawahiri City [near Baghdad] as a prime example of a project that has seamlessly advanced to the implementation stage, with its planned construction of 30,000 housing units necessitating a significant quantity of construction materials.

He disclosed that the legal team is finalising permits for Ali Al-Wardi City in the southeast of Baghdad, which will include 120,000 housing units, while the contract for Al-Ghazlany City in Nineveh has been signed.

Previous reports by the Iraqi News Agency said Al-Ghazlany City is slated to contain more than 76,000 housing units.

“We are seeking investors to develop factories that will produce materials essential for constructing new cities, backed by comprehensive government support,” the Iraqi Prime Minister said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

