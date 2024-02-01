Egypt’s ORA Developers has been awarded the contract to develop a new mega residential city ‘Ali Al-Wardi’ in southeast of Baghdad, according to a report by Shafaq News agency.

The project is described as the ‘largest’ among the five new city projects, the report said, citing a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office.

On Monday, a Zawya Projects report, quoting Shafaq News Agency said the new city, named after the late Iraqi social scientist Ali al-Wardi, will contain 150,000 residential units, and be bigger than Bismaya City, which is regarded as Iraq’s biggest residential project to date.

The Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani oversaw the signing of the contract for the new residential city between Bangen Rekani, Minister of Housing, Reconstruction, and Municipalities and Chairman and CEO of Ora Developers Naguib Sawiris.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.