Iraq is planning to build a new residential city in Baghdad which will be bigger than Bismaya City, which comprises 100,000 units and is also located in the capital.

A spokesperson for the National Investment Commission (NIC), Muthanna al-Ghanmi told Shafaq News Agency that the new city, named after the late Iraqi social scientist Ali al-Wardi, would be located next to Bismaya City and comprise 150,000 residential units with associated infrastructure as well as schools, universities, health centres and green spaces.

He said, "A portion of the units would be distributed by the state to eligible categories while another set would be distributed on a long-term instalment basis.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

