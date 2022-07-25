Iraq has approved plans to build a new city in the central Babil Governorate while another project comprising nearly 700 houses is under way, the official Alsabah newspaper has reported.

The projects are intended to tackle a persistent housing crisis in the province, which needs at least 115,000 housing units, the paper said, quoting Mohammed Zakam, Chairman of Babil Investment Commission.

“We have started constructing a complex comprising nearly 700 houses in Kafal area as part of plans to tackle a housing gap in the Governorate,” Zakam said, adding that the project would cost nearly 32 billion Iraqi dinars ($22 million).

Zakam said there are plans for 11 other housing projects in the province, including a new city in Hillah area.

“We have started procedures for Hillah city….it is one of the major projects that will support plans to bridge a housing gap,” he said without providing details of the project.

