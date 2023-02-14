The Iraqi government has resumed construction of three stalled hospitals projects in the governorates of Nineveh, Maysan and Diwaniyah governorates.

The government has resumed construction of two 400-bed hospitals in Nineveh and Maysan and a 492-bed medical hospital in Diwaniyah, which can be expanded to 600 beds.

Abdulzahra Al- Hidawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the Ministry’s field teams are following up on the status of public investment projects throughout Iraq, identify the problems that hinder the completion of these projects, and place them before relevant authorities for resolution

He said Diwaniyah educational hospital, spanning 58 acres, includes a cancer treatment centre was carried out on an area of (58) acres with a capacity of (492) and consisting of (13) parts. With a different architectural design.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

