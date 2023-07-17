The Housing and Development Properties Company (HDP), the newest member of the Housing and Development Bank Group, is launching its new projects in several areas with a strategic location in Kattameya, Fifth Settlement, and in front of Al Gezeuira Club in 6th of October City.

During the coming period, HDP plans to complete its expansion plan by launching various projects across the governorates of Egypt, especially the North Coast. This decision follows the overwhelming success achieved by the company and its ability to sell the units of the first phase of its project in Sheikh Zayed City “Terrace” in the first few days of its launch.

Amgad Hassanein, Chairperson of HDP, expressed his pride in the great achievement made by the company in marketing its first projects in the Egyptian real estate market in Sheikh Zayed “Terrace”. It was the pivotal incentive to launch a series of new expansions in other strategic locations within the company’s expansion strategy.

He pointed out the company’s ability to provide a package of professional services through projects characterized by a unique location. It is also constantly striving to provide a modern residential experience of the highest possible quality, supported by all services provided that the bank and its group provides.

Hassanein explained that HDP aims to become one of the best companies in the real estate field in Egypt and the Middle East. He added that it possesses the experience needed in the field of real estate investment, with a selection of the largest consulting companies in the field of urban development. Through all of that, HDP can provide a unique life experience and distinct urban development within the state’s plan.

He added that this expansion sheds light on the company’s keenness on injecting more investments into the Egyptian real estate market, which is considered attractive for investors and customers. The Egyptian real estate market witnessed a huge boom in the previous period in light of the urban expansion in new and fourth-generation cities, as well as the remarkable development in legislations and infrastructure.

HDP is trusted by its clients as one of HDB Group’s leading companies in the field of urban development in Egypt.

