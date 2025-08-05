Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has ratified Law No. 165/2025, amending certain provisions of Law No. 4/1996 regarding the application of the Civil Code to properties that have never been rented before, or whose lease contracts have ended—or will end—without granting any party the right to remain in them.

The law will come into force the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.

A newly added Article (2 bis) stipulates that the tenant—or their general or specific successor—must vacate the rented property and return it to the owner or lessor at the end of the lease term specified in the contract. Should the tenant refuse, the owner or lessor may request the summary judge of the competent court to issue an eviction order, without prejudice to the right to claim compensation if applicable.

The Egyptian House of Representatives gave final approval to the government-proposed amendments in early July, aiming to resolve longstanding legal and economic challenges associated with old rent agreements.

Under the new law, a transitional period has been set before the termination of these contracts: seven years for residential units and five years for non-residential units rented by natural persons. This is intended as a step towards liberalising rental relations between landlords and tenants.

At the end of the transitional period, tenants will be required to vacate the units and return them to the owners. The law also confirms that all previous legislation regulating old rent agreements will be repealed after this period. New rental contracts thereafter will fall under the provisions of the Civil Code, ensuring freedom of contract between landlords and tenants.

The Old Rent Law has been the subject of widespread debate in recent years. Supporters—mainly property owners—argue it has caused decades of injustice and financial loss due to outdated, fixed rental values. Meanwhile, opponents—primarily long-term tenants—express concern over eviction and the challenge of meeting significantly higher rental prices under new agreements.

