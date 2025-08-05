Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has officially ratified the new amendments to the old rent law.

Under the new law, rental values for residential units governed by old rent contracts will be increased starting from the due date of the first rent payment following the law’s enforcement.

The updated rental values are tiered based on the location of the property. Hence, rent at premium areas will rise by 20 times the current legal rate, with a minimum of EGP 1,000 per unit.

Meanwhile, rent in middle-income and economic areas will increase to 10 times the current rate, with a minimum of EGP 400.

As for economic areas, a minimum rent of EGP 250 will be applied.

For non-residential units, such as commercial or office spaces, the law stipulates a fivefold increase in legal rent values, with a 15% annual increase thereafter.

The law sets a transitional period to phase out existing old rent contracts: seven years for residential units, and five years for commercial and office spaces.

During these transition periods, rental rates will continue to rise gradually until contracts are terminated.

