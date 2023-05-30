Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding announced that Hassan Allam Construction Saudi, its joint venture with Rawabi Specialised Contracting, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, has won the construction contract for the Six Senses Residence and Hotel within the Triple Bay master plan of Amaala tourism project.

The project comprises branded residential villas, hotel villas, and a hotel with a total build-up area of 41,000 square metres.

The construction contract was awarded by Amaala’s owner-developer Red Sea Global.

The value of the contract and project were not disclosed.

In March, Hassan Allam Construction Saudi was awarded the civil construction works of the Rosewood Residence and Hotel in Amaala, Triple Bay.

Phase 1 of Amaala, focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, is slated to open in 2024 and will consist of eight resorts offering more than 1,200 hotel keys.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)