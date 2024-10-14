The ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital), the first international private equity firm to establish Saudi-Asia cross border investment platform, is partnering with King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) to explore plans for a Special Economic Zone within King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing growth and operational excellence in logistics within Saudi Arabia, contributing to the kingdom’s goal of developing into a global logistics hub linking three continents and improving trade connections between Saudi Arabia, China and the wider Asian continent.

Known as the ‘KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone’, the collaboration between ewpartners and KSIADC was announced this week at the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh, being held under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and hosted by Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

The SEZ is supported by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and is one of several recently announced initiatives designed to strengthen supply chains and streamline trade, e-commerce and investment in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The project will cover a total area of 4 sq km and will be developed in four phases over a period of 12 years.

The project site will include:

*A Logistic/Light Industrial Park: Focused on manufacturing and logistics, supporting local supply chain development and enhancing Saudi Arabia's industrial capacity.

*An International Commercial Park: Focused on providing a hub for global businesses to establish their presence, facilitating international trade and attracting more foreign direct investment.

*Living Space and Supporting Facilities: To offer comprehensive services necessary for professionals' living and working needs, enhancing Saudi Arabia's appeal as an investment destination.

The project aims to create an integrated ecosystem that will encompass global enterprises, logistic facilities, supply chains, and high-end manufacturing, significantly bolstering Saudi Arabia’s regional and global distribution capabilities.

International companies will establish manufacturing capabilities within the Zone and collaborate with Saudi enterprises to produce locally for distribution to markets around the world. In this way, the Zone will embody the ‘Made in Saudi’ Program, which supports Saudi businesses to increase their exports to priority markets.

The project is expected to attract over 3,000 wholesalers and retailers and around 200 light industrial manufacturers from China and Asia. From this hub, they will then be able to explore expansion to other markets in the region and further afield.

Fully aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the project is scheduled to launch by the end of 2025 and is expected to attract substantial international investment, further promoting the diversification and sustainable development of the Saudi economy.

In his opening remarks at the Forum, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, said: "Saudi Arabia has long been at the crossroads of global trade, and today we are once again leading the charge with cutting-edge infrastructure, such as King Salman International Airport and an expanding rail network."

"These vital facilities are key to realizing Vision 2030, with over SAR1 trillion set for investment by 2050, of which SAR200 billion has already been deployed. Through strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, we have made significant progress, positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub of innovation across industries and establishing the Kingdom as a global logistics powerhouse."

Marco Mejia, Acting CEO of KSIADC, said this partnership marks a significant step in delivering on its vision to establish King Salman International Airport as a leading international logistics hub serving regional and global logistics companies and supporting Saudi Arabia’s trade expansion.

"By joining forces with ewpartners, we are poised to enhance our logistics infrastructure, boost efficiency, and create new opportunities for economic growth in Saudi Arabia and the region," he added.

Jerry Li, Founder & Managing Partner of ewpartners, said Saudi Arabia’s vision to establish this major logistics hub has been a cornerstone of the group's presence in the kingdom.

"After nearly five years of dedication to this initiative, our expertise in technology-driven solutions and cross-border investment, coupled with the strategic location of King Salman International Airport—positioned as a gateway between Asia, Africa, and Europe—will unlock immense potential for cross-border trade. This paves the way for new growth and innovation in the Kingdom's logistics and e-commerce sectors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

