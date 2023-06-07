Global hospitality chain Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is planning to open 10 hotels across Saudi Arabia, according to a London-based Arabic daily.

The projects are in various stages of development, Gunter Gebhard, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The company will open a new project at Jeddah Corniche, comprising 269 rooms, 21 hotel apartments and 64 residential units.

Four Seasons has also signed a deal for a 150-key hotel in Diriyah district and will own and operate a new resort in NEOM’s Sindalah Island.

In addition, the hotel chain will operate a resort in The Red Sea Project, the report said.

