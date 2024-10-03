Taiba Investments, a leader in Saudi hospitality and real estate sector, has unveiled a strategic partnership with global hospitality major Hilton to bring its iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Madinah.

Set to open in 2028, the new property, Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah, will feature more than 300 sophisticated guest rooms and suites, three top-class dining concepts including the celebrated Peacock Alley café and two thoughtfully curated restaurants including a signature venue.

The hotel will house two multi-functional halls, a boardroom, private club lounge, a prayer room, as well as a fitness center.

The new property will introduce Waldorf Astoria's unparalleled standards of luxury and signature service to the Saudi city. Uniquely situated on the northern side of main mosque, the hotel boasts exclusive, direct views of the holy site and is only a few minutes’ walk away.

Signed during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World in Dubai, this agreement underscores Taiba Investments' ongoing expansion into the high-end hospitality market and further reinforces the company’s commitment to elevating Saudi tourism sector by partnering with world-renowned hospitality companies such as Hilton.

"This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our strategic growth, reflecting our unwavering commitment to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s hospitality offering across diverse segments," stated its CEO Sultan Al Otaibi.

"Our collaboration with Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts will elevate tourism and hospitality by delivering an extraordinary guest experience in line with the “Pilgrim Experience Program”. This project not only reaffirms our leadership in the sector but also highlights our dedication to Saudi Vision 2030 by providing world-class accommodation that honor the Kingdom’s rich heritage," he added.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Taiba Investments through this remarkable project. Saudi Arabia remains one of our fastest-growing markets where we plan to grow our footprint to exceed 100 hotels in the coming years."

"Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah will bring the brand’s timeless hospitality and elegant service near one of the world’s most sacred sites. Together with Taiba, we look forward to expanding our network across the Kingdom and delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests," he added.

By pioneering transformative projects, Taiba Investments aims to significantly contribute to local economic growth, generate valuable job opportunities, and support the tourism infrastructure development, all while delivering an experience deeply rooted in tradition.

As part of this strategy, Taiba Investments will renovate the existing Taiba Front Hotel, rebranding it as Waldorf Astoria Al Madinah. This transformation will merge the global brand’s timeless luxury with the cultural essence of the holy city, elevating the property’s sophistication and exclusivity while consolidating Taiba’s position as a key player in redefining Madinah’s hospitality landscape.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).