NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has unveiled exquisite interior designs for its Sindalah Yacht Club, offering a glimpse into the jewel of the island’s marina.

This comes as Sindalah, the first island destination in NEOM, prepares to open later this year.

Developed in collaboration with world-renowned Italian designer Stefano Ricci, the Sindalah Yacht Club is set to become a premier destination for yacht owners, offering an unmatched gateway to the Red Sea.

Marking Ricci’s first club design, the Sindalah Yacht Club spans 1,800 sq m in an idyllic setting on NEOM’s inaugural island development.

With Sindalah set to become a magnet for the world’s yachting community and leisure travelers, this state-of-the-art venue is poised to be a signature gathering spot on the island, reflecting the artistry and vision of its creators.

According to NEOM, future guests and club members will enjoy breathtaking views at the Sindalah Yacht Club while relaxing by its serene terrace pool.

The venue will also feature a lounge, and an exclusive fine-dining experience curated by Chef Enrico Bartolini, a culinary maestro whose restaurants have collectively earned 13 Michelin stars. The venue will offer elevated Italian cuisine, perfectly complementing Ricci’s vision of refinement.

Sindalah General Manager Nicholas Smith said: "As we place the finishing touches on NEOM’s inaugural island destination, we are thrilled to share with the world a behind-the-scenes look at what Sindalah will have to offer."

"Our partnership with Stefano Ricci represents our dedication to enthralling future visitors and offering a truly premium experience for the world’s yachting enthusiasts," he noted.

Inspired by nature’s splendor and famed Italian artistry, the Sindalah Yacht Club’s interior design is rich in both grandeur and historical influence.

Reflecting the island’s natural charm, the Yacht Club's interiors feature white Carrara marble, while accents of Sindalah Blue – a unique color created by Ricci to represent the island’s pristine surrounding waters – glimmer in briar-root wood surfaces.

The restaurant’s coffered ceiling and hand-woven textiles from the historic Antico Setificio Fiorentino in Florence add a refined touch of sophistication to the space.

"I entered the Sindalah Yacht Club project because I believe that NEOM is a visionary undertaking ahead of its time, like Florence which became the cradle of the Renaissance," remarked Ricci, the Founder and Chairman of Stefano Ricci.

"It’s a beautiful jump into the future that recalls our mission. As a Florentine designer, I hope to have conveyed the fine stylistic balance that ideally unites these two worlds," he added.

As per the deal with NEOM, IGY Marinas will oversee the management of the Sindalah Yacht Club, offering exceptional services to yacht owners and club guests alike.

Designed to offer a sophisticated haven, the Sindalah Marina will provide outstanding berthing facilities for superyachts up to 180m in length.

With its prime location, it offers direct access to some of the world’s most beautiful waters, making it an ideal year-round home port for adventurers and luxury seekers.-TradeArabia News Service

