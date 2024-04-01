Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has unveiled its future projects and initiatives to develop and enhance the exhibitions sector, including augmenting exhibition areas and venues.

Promoting the emirate’s business tourism potential and opening up growth prospects across various sectors, the ECS’s plans are also geared towards expanding its operational capacities, enticing a broader spectrum of international exhibitors, and curating new high calibre exhibitions, particularly in the automotive sector, said a Wam news agency report.

These strategic goals, which were outlined during a meeting of the ECS Board of Directors, are designed to meet the business community's aspirations, by providing premier platforms for showcasing products in accordance with the best international practices.

The meeting was headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, and attended by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of SCCI. Also present were Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, along with members of the Centre’s board of directors and department heads and managers.

The meeting presented a comprehensive analysis of Expo Sharjah's revenue performance for 2023, as well as the achievements made during the year, showcasing substantial growth compared to 2022.

The centre recorded a noticeable increase in the number of visitors to over 2.5 million and a rise in both local and international events to approximately 50 exhibitions. The first quarter of 2024 also achieved momentum with a range of specialised exhibitions across diverse sectors.

The meeting drew insights from the successes recorded by the Emirates Perfumes and Oud and Jewels of Emirates platforms, hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah during both the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition. These endeavours are integral to the ECS’s continuous commitment towards nurturing entrepreneurial ventures and youth initiatives, amplifying their visibility across diverse exhibition platforms, it said.

