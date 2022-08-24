Egyptian developer UC Developments has awarded construction as well as management contracts for the company’s projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the company's CEO said.

Sameh Awwad told Zawya Projects that they have awarded construction contracts for Uni Tower 1 and Uni Tower 2, located in the Downtown area of NAC, to AMAC construction and the lead consultancy contract for the same project to Archrete Engineering Consultancy.

He didn’t disclose project and contract values but said the 11-storey mixed-use towers will house shops, offices, clinics and hospitality units.

Awwad added that the company has appointed Meadis and Namaa BFM to manage, operate and maintain its ‘East Tower’ project in NAC’s Central Business District.

He disclosed that the company is planning to launch a residential project in the NAC by the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)