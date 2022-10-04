Egyptian developer Menassat Developments has appointed Solid Construction and Detac Construction& Trading as structural work contractors for its Podia Tower project in the New Administrative Capital, the company Chairman said.

The contract award is worth 650 million Egyptian pounds ($33 million), Ahmed Amin Massoud told Zawya Projects, adding that Menassat had appointed EHAF as the project management consultant for the 2.5-billion-pound ($127 million) mixed-use tower in March.

CEO Tarek Bahaa said the 25-storey Podia Tower will include shops, offices and clinics, and incorporate smart building technologies. The project is scheduled to be delivered by 2025, he added.

In the first quarter, Menassat had launched Eclipse in New Cairo at a total investment of about 600 million pounds ($31 million).

(1 US Dollar = 19.66 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Additional reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)