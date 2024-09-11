Egypt is planning to develop two new dry port projects in Sadat City and New Bani Suef City through public-public partnerships (PPPs) with a total estimated investment of $360 million.

The two projects aim to build on the success of 6th of October and 10th of Ramadan PPP dry port projects and will support the industrial areas in the two cities, according to Atter Hannoura, Director, PPP Central Unit, Ministry of Finance, Egypt.

Speaking at PPP MENA Forum in Dubai on Tuesday, he said Sadat Dry Port will handle dry bulk while New Bani Suef Dry Port will focus on containerised goods.

Both projects will be procured under design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model.

The estimated investment for Sadat Dry Port is $160 million while New Bani Suef Dry Port is expected to cost $200 million.

Hannoura said the Sadat project is currently undergoing feasibility study, adding that the New Bani Suef project will be tendered in two years. His presentation indicated that the latter’s feasibility study was being updated due to changes in the project site.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

