Five contractors have submitted commercial bids for the construction of a recharge dam at Wadi Al Maantiya, located in Wilayat Al Rustaq in the Al Batinah South Governorate of Oman.

The tender issued by the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources attracted interest from 11 vendors, with five ultimately submitting bids.

The financial offers opened are as follows:

Premier International Projects: 1,585,850 Omani rials ($4 million)

Qurm Stone Development: OMR 1,635,739.757 ($4.3 million)

The Arab Contractors Osman Ahmed Osman and Co: OMR 1,662,857.909 ($4.32 million)

AZ Engineers and Partners: OMR 1,999,383.563 ($5.2 million)

Sarooj Construction Company: OMR 3,676,611.799 ($9.6 million)

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

anoop.menon@lseg.com

