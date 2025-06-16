Leading Dubai developer Omaniyat has announced the acquisition of Marasi Bay Island in the Burj Khalifa District, further expanding its vision for an ultra-luxury waterfront ecosystem in Dubai.

The reclaimed island will offer a curation of ultra-luxury lifestyle experiences by Omaniyat, including the first beach club in the Burj Khalifa District, said a statement from the developer.

Complementing Marasi Bay Island, Omaniyat unveils a new array of resort-style amenities along the south side of Marasi Bay.

These include the Marasi Bay Marina, operated by Omaniyat, with berths for super yachts, a tender boat service, an exclusive Yacht Club, and the Signature Pavilion offering 10,000 sq ft of floating retail and events space.

The south promenade will also introduce wellness and lifestyle features such as padel courts, a children’s play area, a running track, and an art trail.

Residents will also have access to Sunset Park, a 30,000 sq ft private floating island with wellness spaces, chef’s kitchen, yoga terraces and private jetty access, said the statement.

This evolving ecosystem is anchored by Omaniyat’s landmark developments, including The Lana Hotel and Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

The ultra-premium commercial property, ENARA by Omaniyat, will further connect business, lifestyle and design excellence on the waterfront, it added.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Omaniyat, said: "In a re-imagined approach to urban living, we are reshaping Marasi Bay into Dubai’s definitive ultra-luxury waterfront destination, and Marasi Bay Island is another jewel in its crown, complementing this luxurious ecosystem with exceptional waterfront experiences."

Marasi Bay promises to be a hub of elevated lifestyle experiences orchestrated by the world’s finest brands, artists and innovators, adding an exciting new dimension to Dubai’s future.