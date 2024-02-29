Dubai Municipality Projects Department is expected to award the main construction contract for the Development of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary by the second quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal (RFQ) for the main construction contract was released on 17 October 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 19 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project consists of construction of gate structure, a visitor centre, mangrove trail, lagoon observation tower, lagoon platform, reed hide, F&B visitor Centre, Flamingo Hide 1, F&B Canal Strip, Mangrove Village Resort. The scope also includes excavation, backfilling, dewatering, piling, and concrete work.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

