Dubai-based master developer Nakheel has launched Como Residences, a new residential development on Palm Jumeriah.

The 71-storey residential tower is over 300 metres tall and features an innovative design that ensures each residence can take full advantage of the 180° to 360° views of Dubai and the Arabian Sea, the developer said in a statement.

Como Residences will have 76 residences consisting of two-to-seven-bedroom apartments, including a spacious duplex penthouse.

Amenities include an elevated private sandy beach, a 25-metre lap pool and a rooftop infinity pool.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: “With the very best designs and features, this development will provide residents with an exclusive lifestyle like no other.”

The project's cost and construction timelines were not disclosed.

