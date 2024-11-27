PHOTO
Deyaar Development has launched 1.5 billion UAE dirhams ($408.4 million) Park Five, a luxury residential community in Dubai Production City.
The project’s first phase will include Elm and Ember towers, featuring studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, the developer said in a statement to the Dubai Stock Exchange.
The project will incorporate greenery and communal spaces with traditional sikkas, or Arabian-style pathways. The two towers will offer yoga lawns, outdoor co-working spaces, fitness centres, infinity-edge pools, and children’s play areas.
The first phase is scheduled for completion in summer 2027.
Earlier this month, the Deyaar and Arady Properties joint venture launched Rivage, a residential project on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.