Leading UAE-based developer Damac Properties has announced that its key development, Cavalli Tower, achieved a significant milestone with the initial casting of the raft foundation on-site at Dubai Marina.

The casting consisted of over 2,000 tonne of steel reinforcement and 4,500 cu m of concrete and was completed by the contracting company China State Construction Engineering Corporation over a period of 25 hours.

The substructure of the tower was designed under the supervision of the Damac technical team, while Chinese group executed the works in close co-ordination with the Dubai developer’s project management team.

The solidification of the foundation marks a critical phase in the construction of the 71 storey luxury residential tower that vows to set new standards in elegance and luxury in the Dubai skyline.

The tower is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and will feature premiere interior designs by renowned Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli and breathtaking views of Dubai’s renowned Palm Jumeriah.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication, skill, and meticulous planning that have gone into the construction of Cavalli Tower. With the foundation now in place, we are confident to move forward with increased momentum and fervour, and deliver a world-class product in good time," said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac.

"We are thrilled to see the progress made so far, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence as we continue to shape this iconic landmark," he noted.

Cavalli Tower, which has a development value of AED2 billion ($534.2 million), consists of 436 units divided into three sections.

The first section is categorised as ‘luxury’, the middle section features ‘upper luxury’ units while the top floors’ units offer ‘super luxury’ features and finishes.

The tower’s luxury and upper luxury sections will have access to a private sky pool and sky gardens, while the super luxury category features an infinity pool, a cigar lounge, and a private pavilion where residents can host their private gatherings, explained Taaineh.

All units from a two-bedroom apartment or a five-bedroom duplex will feature high ceilings and sea vistas from the unit’s balcony.

The tower will also include a four-storey-high lobby, a Malibu Bay-inspired beach pool in the gardens, and bespoke services such as 24-hour butler service, a la carte housekeeping service, and other offerings, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

