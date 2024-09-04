Development of the Muttrah Square project – a landmark initiative to embellish the appeal of the popular Muttrah waterfront in Muscat Governorate – is set to get underway in earnest with Muscat Municipality, the project developer, floating a tender for the implementation of the iconic structure.

Interested construction contractors have until September 16, 2024 to collect tender documents from the General Secretariat of the Tender Board, with final submissions due in by October 14, 2024.

The Muttrah Square project is based on the winning entry submitted by a trio of Omani designers and architects during the inaugural edition of the Bilarab Bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design conducted in 2022. It is the first of an array of monuments and edifices planned to come up at key locations around the country aimed at showcasing Omani architectural, environmental and historical themes.

According to Muscat Municipality, Muttrah Square will be developed on a 7,500 sq metre site located directly in front of the equally splendid Muttrah Fish Souk overlooking the waterfront. At its centerpiece is a cantilever bridge that will afford spectacular views of the waterfront and the surrounding landmarks to visitors and tourists.

The Municipality explained: “Central to this development is a prominent pedestrian viewpoint bridge, featuring a 64-meter cantilever extending over the sea. The bridge, designed as a structural element, is constructed from high-grade steel, ensuring both durability and structural integrity. Its sleek, modern design incorporates tempered glass railings that provide unobstructed views of the waterfront and urban landscape while ensuring safety for all users. The access ramps leading to the bridge are meticulously engineered in compliance with international accessibility standards, ensuring universal access and ease of use for all individuals.”

Also envisioned all around the sky bridge is an urban park featuring landscaped settings with meandering pathways and populated with a diverse selection of trees, including palms, and vibrant flowering plants.

“These landscaped areas, complemented by strategically placed seating zones and open spaces, create an inviting environment for leisure and social interaction,” it noted. In addition, a circular fountain is planned amid the public park to serve as a focal point for visitors.

In addition to the construction of the sky bridge, the selected contractor will also construct two wings of shop units comprising a total of 14 shopping units, pump room for the fountain, and steel canopy. Other utilities – electrical, telecom, water and drainage – have been prescribed as well.

“This development, with its robust construction standards and aesthetic landscaping, provides a vibrant and attractive public space for the community, making it a standout feature of the Muttrah waterfront,” the Municipality added.

