Governor Chukwuna Soludo of Anambra State, on Tuesday, said he has budgeted the sum of N4 billion to complete the remaining ongoing work at the Anambra State International passenger/Cargo Airport, built by his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Soludo disclosed this through the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, during a press conference on the revised 2022 budget breakdown at the government house, Awka.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Governor Soludo had last week presented a revised budget for 2022 to the Anambra State House of Assembly, with a size of N170billion as against the existing appropriation of N142billion, which was presented last year by former governor, Willie Obiano.

The Budget and Economic Planning commissioner who addressed journalists said the budget would be financed through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), loans and federal government allocations.

She added that the funding for the N170billion 2022 revised budget for the state is not a problem for Governor Soludo.

Nnake said: “The Budget will be funded 24% by Anambra’s IGR, 36% Federal allocation and 40% from the loan.

“The revised budget size is about N170billion versus the existing appropriation of N142 billion (with the capital expenditure accounting for 64% compared to 57% previously).

“Capital expenditure increased by 33% from N81 billion to N108 billion while Recurrent expenditure increased marginally by 0.79% from N60.9 billion to N61.4 billion.

“Budget allocation across our priorities include; works, transport, water and power, agriculture and healthcare, youths, security, ICT, security, Law and order.”

In the breakdown, Nnake said in the works ministry, about N54 billion or about 50% of the capital budget is for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the government intends to simultaneously invest in roads in most of the local governments, paying special attention to urban regeneration agenda.

The commissioner also gave details of how the budget would be spent on other priority areas.

