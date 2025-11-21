Nigeria has signalled a bold step toward strengthening its global engineering competitiveness with the launch of the maiden Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO), an initiative the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) says will transform university inventions into market-ready technologies capable of advancing national development.

Speaking at the launch, the President and Chairman-in-Council of the NSE, Margaret Aina Oguntala, said the Olympiad was “a watershed moment in the history of engineering education in Nigeria,” noting that Nigeria could not compete globally if student innovations continued to “gather dust on library shelves instead of powering industries and small businesses.”

According to her, the Olympiad creates a structured pipeline, regional contests, prototype bootcamps, iterative design, product validation, intellectual property support and a national finale in April 2026, designed to take ideas from concept to commercialisation.

“Ideas do shape the world. Every great invention in history began with a single idea, and Nigeria is brimming with such creative minds in our universities today.”

She described the Olympiad as “a national innovation incubator” that will provide mentorship, seed funding and technical guidance to the top teams.

Oguntala also highlighted NSE’s recent $17.4 million partnership with MIDAS IT of India to supply advanced engineering design software to 15 universities, a step she said would “strengthen academic excellence and prepare young engineers for global competitiveness.”

Oguntala reiterated that this reflects Nigeria’s determination to elevate its technological capacity and compete on a global scale.

She said, “Today, we ignite a spark that will light the way for Nigeria’s engineering future. The innovations born from this Olympiad could become the solutions that drive our industries, improve our infrastructure and uplift our communities.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the Olympiad aligns directly with national productivity goals, warning that Nigeria’s engineering capability has been undermined by a severe skills gap.

Citing a 2023 survey, he disclosed that “only about 5 percent of Nigerian engineering graduates are industry ready at the point of graduation,” while over 70 percent lack hands-on technical skills needed for modern industry.

Ogbe said the initiative supports the NCDMB’s mission to promote human-capital development and indigenous innovation.

“Our aspiration is to position Nigeria as an engineering innovation hub. Through this Olympiad, we aim to institutionalize a national platform that identifies, nurtures and supports exceptional talent across tertiary institutions.”

He called for stronger collaboration among academia, government and industry to ensure applied research produces tangible solutions.

First E&P’s General Manager for Integrated Gas Development, Yetunde Taiwo, said the company’s involvement stems from a commitment to innovation and talent development.

She said, “Our core values are around fostering talent, innovation and entrepreneurship. Some of the perennial challenges we see in the industry can actually be solved by these very bright young minds.”

She added that engaging students early with real industry problems could help reduce brain drain by creating clear pathways into the workforce.

Representing Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Nigerian content manager Olanrewaju Olawunyi said their support reflects a longstanding commitment to developing human capital.

“We are made in Nigeria, we’re built for Africa. We invest in people. People are our biggest resource.”

He noted that Renaissance funds STEM education from primary to tertiary levels and runs fully funded scholarships—including sending candidates from the Niger Delta overseas for postgraduate studies.

“This is not just a flash. All our programs are annual and fully funded, and we also pay students during internships.”

On behalf of the Minister of Youth Development, Technical Adviser Ebiho Agun said the Olympiad aligns fully with government priorities and the nation’s long-term workforce needs.

“It provides young minds with the opportunity to stretch their imagination, deepen technical abilities, and demonstrate excellence on a national and international stage,” he said.

He described the initiative as “a catalyst for mentorship, discovery and long-term career development,” urging participants to seize the opportunity: “You are the heartbeat of Nigeria’s future. remain steadfast in your pursuit of excellence.”

Meanwhile, the Enactus Nigeria Country Director, Michael Ajayi, said the Olympiad was conceived with Nigeria’s demographic realities in mind.

Speaking further, he said Nigeria’s population sits at about 200 to 250 million people, and about 70 percent are young.

“Meanwhile, unemployment is exceeding 30%. The question is: how do we leverage the strength, innovation and drive of young people to support national development?”

He added that the Olympiad would help young engineers tackle real-life challenges and build businesses that create jobs.

“If we inspire these innovations and enable them to thrive, you have young people driving entrepreneurial ventures and opening doors for others,” he said.

Ajayi emphasised that technical mentorship would be central to success stressing that professionals in engineering and business development will literally hold the hands of participants to ensure they have the technical, financial and business development support they need.

“Olympiad is open to all engineering fields in accredited institutions, with potential future expansion to science-based students.”

