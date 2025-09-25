The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has embarked on the construction of 122 road projects covering more than 250 kilometres in Kogi Central.

The roads include the colonial Eyeigoda and Okaiteba bridges on the Okaito-Osuwe-Obagede road in Okehi Local Government Area, which are at different stages of completion.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), economist, and Secretary of the party in the United Kingdom, Momoh Yusuf Obaro, who visited the projects in the Central Senatorial District of the state, commended the governor for the initiative.

While speaking with newsmen, he noted that in order to put public office holders on their toes and make them more responsive, well-meaning individuals, groups, and other critical stakeholders have been advised to embark on regular inspections of ongoing government projects located in their communities and provide updates on community needs to the government.

He stressed that charity begins at home, adding that the initiative had helped him to appreciate the efforts of the government to improve the standard of living of the citizenry.

Explaining the rationale behind his visit, the development expert said it was based on the need to obtain first-hand information on the massive road construction in the area.

He expressed excitement at what he observed, noting that “seeing is believing.”

Obaro called on the people of the zone not to relent in their unflinching support for the administration. He pointed out that a total of 122 road projects covering more than 250 kilometres, including the colonial Eyeigoda and Okaiteba bridges on the Okaito-Osuwe-Obagede road in Okehi Local Government Area, were at various stages of completion.

“Our discoveries have been phenomenal. This is quite different from social media trends, some of which emanate from toxic politics. We have seen a lot of roads being reconstructed, and many new ones are being opened up. About 122 roads with an average of 60% to 70% completion in less than two years in office is massive.

“For instance, this is my ancestral community, and just on the other side of where I am standing now is our former bridge constructed by colonial masters more than 60 years ago. We have suffered a lot from this bridge and unsuccessfully begged past administrations to help us. Today, it is a reality courtesy of this administration. This is very special to us and actually gives us life. We are grateful for this.

“Roads are very fundamental to development. When you talk about economic activities, they are dependent on good roads.

“This road is going to accelerate and transform the economic activities of this area. That is the way to eradicate or reduce poverty. When economic activities pick up, poverty will automatically reduce. Our people are happy with the efforts of the government to make life easy.”

The APC stalwart admonished communities with particular needs to reach out to the government with their requests rather than take the law into their own hands. He also advised the governor to remain focused on continuing the transformation agenda of the APC as laid down by his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).