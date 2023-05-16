Officials have revealed that a section of the Bahrain Metro Project will be operational in two years. Partnerships with both domestic and international commercial businesses would be necessary for the project.

The Bahrain Metro Phase 1 Project would be developed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), according to an Indian media source.

A 20-station, 3030-kilometer network will be built as part of the project. For Bahrain Metro, DMRC will analyze four metro lines in two phases as part of the project. There are also expected to be two interchanges at the metro intersection of Bab Al Bahrain and Al Farooq.

According to the DMRC, the first metro line will run from Bahrain International Airport to Seef Mall. Both Airport Avenue and King Faisal Highway will be traversed. It will have nine stops and a length of 13 km. The second metro line will provide service between Juffair and Isa Town.

It will be 15.6 kilometers long and have 11 stations. According to reports, it will connect Salmaniya, Zinj, and Tubli, along with other locations.

The Qalali Health Centre will be finished, the Salmaniya Medical Complex will be expanded, and new clinics will be built, according to the Ministry of Health, which also revealed these plans. These initiatives, which will receive funding from various sources, will cost BD1.5 billion.

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).