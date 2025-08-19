The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Mohamed Ahmed Al Hammadi as Group Head of Financial Institution & Transaction Banking Sales.

An industry veteran, Mohamed brings two decades of experience across the Middle East and GCC, with a proven record in leading institutional and corporate banking operations, said NBB in a statement.

Prior to joining NBB, he held multiple leadership roles at Citi, including Head of Financial Institution Sales – Middle East, Pakistan, Jordan and Lebanon and Head of Treasury & Trade Solutions for Corporate, Commercial and Public Sector– Bahrain.

In these roles, he managed strategic client relationships and large-scale portfolios across financial institutions, public sector entities and multinational corporations, it stated.

Mohamed holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Systems from the University of Bahrain, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Technology Bahrain.

The appointment supports NBB’s efforts to expand its market reach, broaden service offerings, and reinforce the Bank’s position through strategic business development, it added.