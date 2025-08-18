The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has started construction work on a new coastal road linking the Wilayats of Rakhyut and Dhalkut in Dhofar Governorate, with a length of 20 kilometers.

The project is part of the Ministry's efforts to develop the road network and enhance logistical and tourism links between the wilayats of Dhofar Governorate, in partnership with a specialized local national company. The new road was designed with a width of 12 meters, allowing the passage of various types of vehicles, and passes through rugged mountainous terrain. He pointed out that the project contributes to facilitating movement between the two wilayats by reducing the distance from 60 to about 20 kilometers, which is equivalent to a reduction of approximately 40 kilometers.

He added that the road passes through prominent natural and tourist sites, including water springs, wadis, archaeological sites, and beaches, making it an important link for stimulating tourism in the region, especially during the khareef.

