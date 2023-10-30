Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Road Improvement Works on Access Roads to Farm and Villages‎ project by the first quarter of 2024.

“The tender for the main construction was issued on 13 August 2023 and the bid submission deadline is scheduled on 7 November 2023.

The main construction contract is expected to be awarded in March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project involves construction of temporary and permanent roads road works in various areas within the boundaries of Qatar Zones and Municipalities.

The works consists of General, earthworks and miscellaneous works, reinstatement, materials supply, plant and equipment, traffic management, unbound pavement material - sub-base, asphalt works, kerbs, footways and paved areas, traffic signs and road marking, water works, electricity works, telecom (Ooredoo) works, car parking (milling and asphalt), cut-fill grading, bollards, curbstone, soft landscape and replantation, temporary and permanent surface water drainage, new manholes/chambers covers, adjustment of existing manholes/chambers covers, trench pipework, pipes trenchless, rising mains, TSE [Treated Sewage Effluent] Connections, TSE fittings and fixtures, fencing, temporary swale crossings, relocation of existing assets, removal of existing material, demolition of existing structure, and concrete/plastic barriers.

The project is slated for completion in 900 days from the commencement date and 400 days for maintenance period from the completion date, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

