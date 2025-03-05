Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashgal) is expected to award the consultancy services contract for the design of the National Central Sterilising Services Department (CSSD) and Central Laundry Facility Buildings in the second quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The buildings, which will be developed over an area of 36,000 square metres (sqm) in Doha Industrial Area, will serve the medical facilities of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the principal public healthcare provider in Qatar.

The tender was issued on 10 December 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 9 February 2025.

“The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded in April 2025,” a source aware of the details said. adding that the project completion date is December 2026.

The scope of the contract includes design, lead, MEP and quantity survey, he added.

The new National CSSD facility, spread over an area of 7,950 square metres, will handle management, cleaning, and distribution of sterile procedural instrumentation for patient care activities and sterile surgical supplies for the case cart operation for invasive operating theatres’ activities. The new facility will consolidate the current and future demands for sterilization supply services and accommodate the predicted growth up to 2042.

The Central laundry, with 4,950 sqm, will serve all existing HMC facilities with scope to accommodate planned expansion of clinical services during the anticipated 20 to 30-year lifespan of the facility.

The Energy Centre facility, spanning 5,085 sqm, will include all the services such as MEP plants, and its scope also includes landscaping, hardscape, ground, and underground parking facilities.

The buildings will be designed to Qatar Construction Standards and a minimum 3-star level in the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), administered by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD).

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.