Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' started the implementation of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Birkat Al Awamer. The project serves the logistics zone "Manateq" of Qatar Economic Zones Company in the area.

It aims to develop the internal streets and enhance traffic safety, in addition to developing infrastructure facilities to meet the requirements of the logistics zone and the expected future urban growth.

The project is located in Zone 91, approximately 41km South of Doha.

The project works have been divided into four geographical areas that will be implemented successively to reduce the inconvenience caused by the construction works to road users in the area.

Eng. Mohammed Abdulkareem AlYafei, Project Engineer at the South Areas Section of Ashghal's Roads Projects Department, explained that the project, scheduled to be completed in Q3, 2027, will provide services to about 880 subdivisions in the logistics zone in Birkat Al Awamer area, through providing infrastructure services such as rainwater drainage networks as well as road networks and internal streets that will enhance traffic flow and provide connectivity with public utilities.

Project works include constructing and developing a road network with a length of 24km, with the provision of traffic safety elements such as street lighting systems and poles, and directional and road signs. A 5-km surface drainage network will be constructed, as well as a 27,000-cubic-metre rainwater storage lagoon for emergency purposes to protect the area and use rainwater for irrigation purposes.

