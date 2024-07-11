Dubai-based Arista Properties has kicked off work on the AED500 million ($126.2 million) Wadi Villas project, a part of the Meydan master development, featuring a collection of 30 ultra luxurious homes at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

UAE-based AASA Group, an affiliate of EII Capital (formerly Emaar Industries and Investments), has been awarded the main contract for the project, which is due for completion in Q4 2026.

Wadi Villas, part of the Meydan master development, comprises exclusive four- and five-bedroom villas and six-bedroom mansions that combine the ultimate in high-end living with premium amenities and sustainable features in a resort-like setting, said the developer.

Set in lush green surroundings with streaming wadis, each of these villas and mansions have their own private pools, barbecue pits, glass elevators, solar-panels for eco-friendly water heating as well as extensive terrace space and nature-inspired interiors.

Arista has signed up award-winning architects Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) to design the Wadi Villas, while top design consultancy Coopers Hill, which has four decades of experience across 40 countries, will be responsible for the landscaping.

Arista Properties said these Wadi Villas also boasts a wide range of communal fitness, business and leisure amenities including a 25-m infinity pool, modern fitness centre, indoor and outdoor kids' play areas, 24-hour concierge, chauffeurs’ waiting area, co-working space and private meeting room and library.

"Wadi Villas is a game-changing development that sets new standards in ultra luxury living spaces and brings a new dimension to the finest in services and amenities," said a company spokesman.

"It has been meticulously designed by HBA to offer a sense of freedom, foster connections and bring nature and the great outdoors into the everyday lives of residents. HBA has delivered a total of 2,000 projects in 80 countries and taken home 200 awards in the last decade," he stated.

With an attractive 60/40 payment plan, these Wadi Villas units are available for prices starting from AED14 million ($3.53 million) onwards, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

