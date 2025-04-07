DUBAI: In line with the directives of the wise leadership to develop the infrastructure of the road network and mobility system in Dubai, and in implementation of the traffic solutions agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Holding, RTA has awarded the contract for constructing direct access points to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai side.

This project aims to support ongoing development, address the demands of urban and demographic growth, improve traffic flow, and facilitate the movement of residents and visitors across the emirate. The work includes the construction of a bridge spanning 1,425 metres, with four lanes in each direction, for AED786 million.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated, "The project involves the construction of a direct entry and exit for the Dubai Islands project from Bur Dubai side. A bridge will be built over Dubai Creek, between the Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid Development area. The bridge will be approximately 1,425 metres long, with four lanes in each direction, and a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge will rise 18.5 metres above the surface of Dubai Creek, and the navigational channel will be 75 metres wide, allowing various types of vessels to pass through the Creek.

“The project also includes constructing a dedicated pedestrian and cycling track connecting both ends of the bridge, with elevators to facilitate the movement of pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, surface roads extending 2,000 metres will be constructed to connect the bridge with the existing roads on both sides of Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai areas," he noted.

Al Tayer added, "This project represents the second contract under the project to build entry and exit points for Dubai Islands. In collaboration with Dubai Holding, RTA completed a project in 2020 that involved constructing three bridges spanning a total of 1.6 kilometres. It included a two-lane bridge facilitating free-flowing traffic from Dubai Islands to Al Khaleej Street northward, a three-lane bridge enabling smooth traffic from Dubai Islands to Al Khaleej Street southward, and a two-lane bridge allowing seamless traffic from Al Khaleej Street southward to Dubai Islands."

Al Tayer further stated, “The Dubai Islands access project forms part of AlShindagha Corridor Development Project, one of RTA’s key strategic road projects currently in progress. This massive project involves developing 15 intersections over a 13-kilometre stretch, and it has been divided into five phases due to its scale. The corridor will serve both Deira and Bur Dubai areas, along with several key development projects, including Dubai Islands, Deira Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid. The project is expected to benefit around one million people. Furthermore, the development of the corridor will reduce travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes, yielding an estimated saving of nearly AED45 billion over 20 years.”