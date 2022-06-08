SHARJAH - Arada has launched Robinia, the third phase of its Sharjah woodland community Masaar. The launch of the 565 villas and townhouses in Robinia has been brought forward after the first two residential phases at Masaar both sold out.

Valued at AED8 billion and containing 4,000 homes spread over eight gated districts, all linked by a "green spine" featuring 50,000 trees, Masaar has been the bestselling off-plan project in Sharjah since its launch in January 2021.

From two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom forest villas, Robinia is synonymous with mindful yet refined contemporary living. Healthy, active lifestyles are encouraged by the idyllic surrounding woodland and sporting and entertainment facilities.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, "Masaar has already attracted significant buyer interest from a wide range of nationalities thanks to its well-planned community design, desirable location, and homes that offer incredible value for money. Therefore, we are pleased to launch sales for our third phase, Robinia, which focuses on uplifting wellness and sustainability for families that value quality of life, natural landscapes, and exceptional community amenities.

