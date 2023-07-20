ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Türkiye-based Limak Group to explore a range of business opportunities and joint ventures in construction, development, infrastructure, energy, and hospitality, all within a framework of sustainable development in the UAE and Türkiye.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in the economic relations between the two countries and presents an opportunity for Alpha Dhabi to expand its investment portfolio in Turkey through a potential new partner, Limak Group. The opportunities include the construction and rehabilitation of areas impacted by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook Türkiye in February this year, further strengthening the positive relations between the UAE and Türkiye.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi, said, “Our potential partnership with Limak Group is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to sustainable development and geographic expansion. It builds on our core verticals of infrastructure and construction, the energy sector, and hospitality. We are particularly interested in exploring the opportunity to support the rehabilitation of areas in Türkiye impacted by the earthquake. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds for both our companies and the communities we serve.”

Ebru Ozdemir, Chairperson of Limak, said, "This MoU will not only strengthen our business ties but also contribute to the wider community rehabilitation in the earthquake-affected zones in Turkey. We look forward to exploring the opportunities within this potential partnership which will bring valuable contribution to both Turkey and the UAE.”

The United Nations estimates that 1.5 million people were displaced by the earthquake. This partnership between Alpha Dhabi and Limak Group seeks to support several infrastructure and construction projects, with a key focus on the rehabilitation of the impacted communities in the country.