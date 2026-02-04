Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties awarded development contracts worth 66 billion UAE dirhams ($17.97 billion) in 2025 to build a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, infrastructure, and logistics projects across the UAE.

Almost 45 percent of the total value of contracts awarded, or AED 30 billion, was recirculated into the local economy in line with the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, supporting economic diversification, industrial development and job creation, Aldar said in a statement.

The awarded contracts span large-scale residential communities, strategic infrastructure, and Grade A commercial and logistics assets across the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, contracts were awarded on a range of projects, both for Aldar and the local government.

Residential Projects include:

Abu Dhabi: On Saadiyat Island, Fibrex was appointed on both Mamsha Gardens and Nobu Residences, while Dutco Construction Company was awarded the main construction package at The Arthouse

On Fahid Island, Shapoorji Pallonji Mid East was awarded the main construction package at Fahid Beach Residences

Dubai: Ginco General Contracting was contracted to develop villas and townhouses at Athlon

Nurol was awarded the main works package at Verdes by Haven

Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading and Contracting was awarded the villas package at The Wilds, while Al Nasr Contracting Company was tasked with the infrastructure works

Ras Al Khaimah: Shapoorji Pallonji was awarded contracts for the Al Marjan Beachfront development

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East), Western Bainoona Group, Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexpert (NBHH), Yas Projects, Said Bin Darwish Co., and Noor Al Sahara General Contracting were all awarded contracts for several national housing and infrastructure projects in 2025

Industrial and logistics

Amana Contracting was awarded the development of Aldar Logistics Centres at National Industries Park in Dubai

Since the launch of the ICV programme in 2020, Aldar has reinvested AED 67 billion into the national economy, increasing annual ICV contributions from AED 0.25 billion in its first year to AED 30 billion in 2025, the statement said.

This week, Aldar announced plans to start construction of nearly 3,000 new homes in Abu Dhabi in 2026, with a total gross development value (GDV) of AED 23 billion to meet growing residential demand.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

