Aldar Properties will start building nearly 3,000 new homes in Abu Dhabi this year, with a total gross development value estimated at 23 billion UAE dirhams ($6.26 billion), to meet growing residential demand.



The developer has acquired 2.3 million square metres of land bank spread across Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).



Aldar will build luxury residences, including large-format villas and mansions, on the Saadiyat Island plots.



The Yas Island plots will be dedicated to large-scale, master-planned communities focused on family living, supported by established retail, entertainment, and lifestyle infrastructure.



The projects are expected to be launched from 2026 onwards in a phased approach aligned with market demand.



The land plots will be activated through a joint venture structure with an established partner, supporting efficient capital deployment.



Aldar will retain responsibility for the full development, sales and delivery lifecycle of the new projects, the statement said.

In November 2025, Aldar said in an investor presentation that its Abu Dhabi land bank stood at 59.9 million square metres (sqm), with gross floor area (GFA) of 7.8 million sqm. Of its total UAE revenue backlog of AED 57.3 billion, Abu Dhabi accounted for around AED 36–37 billion.

Fahid Island, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of AED 40 billion ($11 billion), and a strategic Saadiyat Island development in joint venture with Mubadala, carrying a GDV of about $1.1 billion were the top Abu Dhabi residential master plans highlighted in the presentation.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.