Abu Dhabi real estate developer IMKAN Properties will launch new projects within in its AlJurf and Makers District developments this year, the company said.

The Abu Dhabi Capital Group subsidiary said in a press statement that the new projects would be launched ahead of schedule after “the sell-out of Pixel, Nudra and the first phase of AlJurf Gardens.”

According to the statement, Pixel is a mixed-used community in Makers District, Abu Dhabi with 500 residential units distributed across seven towers, and an open plaza with food and beverage outlets, co-working spaces, offices, and shops. AlJurf Gardens is a coastal community situated within the AlJurf development, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot, while Nudra is a 31-villa and 5-plot waterfront community located in Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

In July 2022, IMKAN had announced the launch of Phase 2 of AlJurf Gardens featuring 98 villas. The statement said first phase is due to be completed by mid-2023.

In May 2020, the developer had awarded a $64 million contract to Al Dhabi Contracting to build 146 residential units and two show villas as part of Phase 1 of AlJurf Gardens.

IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises IMKAN–Misr’s 500-hectare Alburouj development in Egypt and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall, the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and Villa Diyafa, a luxury boutique hotel.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)