Real estate developers are undertaking 45 new projects in Abu Dhabi and most of them are based on Yas and other islands in the emirate, according to official data.

A report by the Abu Dhabi Municipality’s Dari website showed 33 of those projects which were launched in the first nine months of 2024 would provide nearly 9,300 new housing units while the rest include residential and commercial lands besides services and administrative buildings.

Aldar Properties is executing eight projects comprising over 3,300 houses, villas and apartments, including five projects on Saadiyat Island and two on Yas, the report showed.

Bloom Properties owns three projects comprising more than 1,100 villas while Modon Company is carrying out two projects providing 984 villas, according to the report.

The other projects belong to SAAS Properties, Baniyas Investment and Development Company, Ohana Development and Baraka Development.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

