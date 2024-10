A tender to procure design services for a new 750-bed tertiary care hospital in Sultan Haitham City (SHC) by Oman's Ministry of Health has attracted significant interest, with 38 local and international consultancy firms purchasing bid documents.

The sale of tender document for the tender ‘Complete Design Works / Services for Seeb Tertiary Hospital in Sultan Haitham City’ started on 26 September 2024 and ended on 10 October 2024.

The 29 local and regional firms in the fray include:

AZD Engineering Consultancy Design Group Engineering Consultants Khatib and Alami and Partners Consulting Architects & Engineers and Services Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers Al Abraj Consulting Engineer and Architects Nicholson Jones Partnership Engineering Consultancy Tusker Engineering Consultancy Alsas Engineering Consultancy and Services Adil Al Subhi Engineering Consultancy Arabtech Jardaneh International Dawood Engineering Consultancy F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy Dar Al Handasah EHAF Consulting Engineers Muamir Design and Engineering Consultancy Tractebel Engineering Consultancy Engineering Innovation Design and Consulting Daan Shaaban Office Al Sari Consulting and Investment Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants National Engineering Services Pakistan and Partners Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers Al Saqf Engineering Consultancy Capital Engineering Consulting Sering International Almehwar Albayany Binaa Consulting National Engineering Office

International firms in the fray include:

TAHPI Dar Gulf Consultant for Engineering Consultancy Surbana Consultants Pte Dubai Branch Foster and Partners CPG Consultants Meinhardt Singapore Pte Dubai Dar Al-Nabhan NIN Engineering Consultancy Vítor Hugo - Coordenação e Gestão de Projetos (VHM) Engineering Consulting Bureau

The bid submission deadline is 6 November 2024, 10:00 AM whereas bid opening is for 6 November 2024, 10:15 AM.

Last month, Renardet SA and Partners was awarded a $3.4 million design services mandate for the 500-bed National Centre for Women and Children's Health at SHC.

SHC, which covers an area of approximately 15 million square metres (sqm), has allocated an area of ​​one million sqm for healthcare projects. The master plan has been developed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

