Muscat: The Ministry of Health today signed an agreement with Renardet SA (Consulting Engineers) to design the National Centre for Women and Children's Health at Sultan Haitham City (SHC).

Inked to the tune of OMR1.3 million, the agreement reflects efforts being made to implement the first phase of the SHC project and enhance healthcare services in the modern metropolis.

The agreement was signed by Sulaiman Nasser Al Haji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Lorenzo Nicolai, Managing Director of Renardet SA and partners. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Hilal Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, and Dr. Khalfan Said Al Shu'aili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

The agreement aims to improve the quality of health services provided to women and children in a manner that reflects SHC’s commitment to offer comprehensive healthcare for all members of society.

The agreement provides for consulting services, studies, surveys and determinants of the project, in addition to the designing of masterplans.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and the Ministry of Health have joined hands to provide a healthy environment that supports vitality in the envisaged sprawling eco-city. Towards this objective, an agreement valued at more than RO 90 million was signed to build a referral hospital (with a capacity of 800 beds), in addition to the National Centre for Women and Children’s Health (capacity: 500 beds).

It is worth noting that the Sultan Haitham City has allocated an area of ​​one million square metres for healthcare, including the referral hospital, the National Center for Women and Children’s Health, Oman Health College, the Higher Institute for Health Sciences and Oman Medical Specialty Board. Within the first phase of the SHC’s implementation, an area of ​​more than 63,000 square metres has been allocated for lands adjoining the health centres.

